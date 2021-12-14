Alan Clarke recognized by peers in the 2021 edition of Georgia Trend’s “Legal Elite”

Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce that attorney Alan S. Clarke has been recognized by his peers in the 2021 edition of Georgia Trend’s “Legal Elite.” Mr. Clarke is one of the seven attorneys named to the entertainment and sports law category. The lawyers recognized on this list exemplify a standard of excellence in their profession and, by so doing, have garnered the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

Georgia Trend has been a cornerstone for business in the Peach State since 1985. This year marks the publication’s 19th annual listing of the state’s top attorneys selected by their peers. Members of the Georgia State Bar were asked to submit the names of practitioners who are “the best in their fields.” Georgia Trend received countless nominations across 16 practice areas.

With over 25 years of experience, Mr. Clarke concentrates his practice on entertainment industry matters, including contract drafting and negotiations, trademark and copyright sales and acquisitions and corporate law, as well as infringement issues and litigation. He regularly represents and counsels entertainment companies, athletes, actors, performers, producers, writers, publishers, and artists. As a seasoned practitioner, Mr. Clarke has extensive knowledge of the television, film and music industries, including the protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights. He is listed as “Top Rated” by Georgia Super Lawyers and Georgia Legal Elite for Entertainment & Sports.