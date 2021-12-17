Aprio Expands in Southeast with Merger of Henderson & Godbee, LLP

Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced today that the Atlanta-headquartered firm will combine with Henderson & Godbee, LLP (Henderson) of Valdosta, Georgia. Effective January 1, 2022, Henderson’s 35 team members, including four partners will join Aprio, allowing the firm to expand its affordable housing and manufacturing practices. In addition, existing Henderson clients will have access to Aprio’s full breadth of capabilities to help them successfully manage their financial future.

For more than 35 years, Henderson has provided comprehensive accounting and financial services to clients across South Georgia serving a wide range of industries, including affordable housing, manufacturing, professional services, real estate and construction. Aprio’s comprehensive portfolio of services combined with Henderson & Godbee’s capabilities and regional presence will provide clients with the opportunity to take advantage of valuable R&D credits, simplify state tax compliance, protect data and valuable intellectual capital, as well as outsource their accounting needs so they can focus on business growth.

Henderson identified Aprio as the strategic choice to continue to thrive in the many years to come. “Several firms have approached us over the years. Our strategic goals and how we care for our clients align with Aprio’s forward-thinking culture and passion for providing exceptional client service,” said Jim Godbee, Henderson’s Managing Partner. “We knew that joining Aprio would provide us with the strategic thinking and specialty services we wanted to offer our clients and also give our team members new opportunities to succeed and grow.”

“For 70 years, Aprio has been at the forefront of advising businesses on what’s next,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO and Managing Partner at Aprio. “Serving affordable housing developers and manufacturers and distributors has been core to Aprio’s business growth. We’re excited to welcome Henderson Godbee to the Aprio family, furthering their capabilities to serve these vital markets.”

Since 2013, Aprio has combined with 11 strategically chosen organizations across key markets in the United States as part of its initiative to broaden the reach and range of services provided to clients.

For more information about Aprio, visit www.aprio.com.