Athena, a big TV and film studio, breaks ground in Athens

Reynolds Capital hired Atlanta-based Raulet Property Partners (which operates multiple Stageworks studios around Atlanta) to handle the clients. Cinelease will provide lighting, cameras and other equipment. Athens-based Koons Environmental Design and E+E Architecture are consultants.

Joel Harber, president of Reynolds Capital, said there will be three big soundstages that could be split easily into six, totaling about 126,000 square feet, as well as plenty of additional space for offices, warehouses and construction. That would make Athena on par in size with many metro Atlanta studio spaces.