DeKalb County, Tucker see boost in filming

With cast and crew set up on Main and filming for an entire week in November, this largest-scale production in Tucker yet included movie prop shootouts and chase scenes.

In DeKalb, film production teams first call the DeKalb Entertainment Commission (DEC), the group charged with coordinating multimedia productions throughout many of DeKalb’s cities and its unincorporated areas.

The DEC team has been working with film crews and where they record in DeKalb since DEC’s incorporation in 2016.

“Initially, when we started, I was in economic development,” said DEC Director Shelbia Jackson in a statement.

“I had to do research. I reached out to the Georgia Film Office. I talked to industry professionals [and]economic development partners. I reached out to the city of Savannah, who had a film commission before us. I visited Film Los Angeles, then provided all of that research to the county commissioners and the CEO,” Jackson added.

Jackson has been with the DEC since its beginning in 2016, helping film location scouts find locales for television shows, small independent films and major films like "Black Panther."