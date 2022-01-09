Anna Chazelle To Write & Direct Horror Film Centered On Greek Legend Of Medusa For Fangoria Studios

Anna Chazelle has signed on to write, direct and exec produce an untitled horror film based on the Greek legend of Medusa for Georgia based Fangoria Studios.

For the uninitiated, Medusa was one of three Gorgon sisters with venomous snakes for hair, whose gaze could turn those around her to stone. The creature met her end at the hands of the demigod Perseus, who used her head as a weapon before giving it to the goddess Athena for placement on her shield.

Tara Ansley, Armen Aghaeian, and Abhi Goel will produce the film for Fangoria Studios, with Phil Wurtzel exec producing through his Friel Films banner, alongside Chazelle.

“Medusa is a global icon, yet her story has been overlooked for far too long,” said Aghaeian, who serves as SVP of Fangoria Studios. “Anna’s interpretation of Medusa against the backdrop of Ancient Greece will make for a cinematic journey to remember.” See more at Deadline.