Camp Flix Southeast’s Premiere Filmmaking Summer Camp for Kids 11-17 Returns for 2022

Camp Flix, the premiere filmmaking summer camp in the Southeast, is returning for in-person sessions in Summer 2022 in Atlanta, Ga. The one-week, real-world experience immerses kids, ages 11-17, to the techniques, language, and processes of filmmaking and acting, as well as providing an opportunity for teamwork and collaboration as they make a short film during the week with other campers. Registration is now open at CampFlix.com.

Hosted on Emory University and Oglethorpe University campuses, Camp Flix offers day camp and overnight camp opportunities for tweens and teens. Led by a group of industry professionals, many of whom have taught in film departments and worked for companies like WarnerMedia, Hulu, Adult Swim, Point Grey Pictures, and MTV, campers are given personal instruction from idea pitch to final cut.

Tom Karsch, founder of Camp Flix, is the former executive vice president and general manager for Turner Classic Movies and a 25 year veteran of the television industry. Karsch says, “After two summers of virtual filmmaking due to the pandemic, we are so excited to be back this upcoming summer to once again offer the Camp Flix experience the way it was meant to be: in person with their fellow campers and the amazing Camp Flix staff and instructors.”

During their session, campers are challenged with a rigorous yet rewarding schedule, tailored to all types of careers in the movie business. The hands-on filmmaking experience includes training in cinematography, directing, script writing, special effects makeup, acting, post production, and more. Participants work together in small crews to create one-of-a-kind short films that are shown then shared with parents and friends at a red carpet premiere on Friday night.

“Now entering our 11th year, we are continually proud of the content that is being created at Camp Flix as our films have run in film festivals around the country, including Atlanta’s own Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. It’s exciting to start seeing the fruits of our early labor as our campers have gone on to pursue filmmaking at the college and film school levels and are just starting to enter the industry as filmmakers,” Karsch adds.

The 2022 day and overnight summer camp sessions are slated for June 12-17 (Emory University); June 19-24 (Oglethorpe University); and July 10-15 (Emory University). Tuition begins at $745 for day camp and $1,595 for overnight camp. All campers are housed in the university dormitories, with 2-4 campers in each room or suite. Scholarships are also available and the application can be found on the website under forms.

More information can be found at CampFlix.com.