Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Nominations for 2021 Year in Film

The Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) has announced their slate of nominees for the GAFCA Awards celebrating the 2021 year in film. Founded in 2011, this year marks the 11th anniversary of the awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 47 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.
Nominations in all 17 categories have been released, as well as the shortlist for the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema—a special prize for a film made in Georgia. Winners will be announced on Friday, January 14, 2022.
“The Power of the Dog” earned 9 nominations, the most of any title. “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story” each received 6 nods; followed by “The Green Knight” with 5 nominations. “CODA,” “Flee” and “Mass” all received 4 nominations.
The Breakthrough Award—a category intended to honor a filmmaker’s or performer’s entire body of work released in the calendar year and not tied to specific film titles—is composed entirely of performers this year. Alana Haim, Jude Hill, Cooper Hoffman, Emilia Jones, Agathe Rousselle and Rachel Zegler all received nominations.
For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.
FULL LIST OF GAFCA NOMINATIONS:
Best Picture
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Dune”
- “Flee”
- “The Green Knight”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Tick, Tick… Boom!”
- “West Side Story”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Best Director
- “Dune” – Denis Villeneuve
- “The Green Knight” – David Lowery
- “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson
- “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion
- “West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg
Best Actor
- Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”)
- Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Best Actress
- Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
- Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Agathe Rousselle (“Titane”)
- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
- Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
Best Supporting Actor
- Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Colman Domingo (“Zola”)
- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
- Jason Isaacs (“Mass”)
- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
- Ann Dowd (“Mass”)
- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
- Kathryn Hunter (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
- Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Best Original Screenplay
- “Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin
- “Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh
- “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson
- “Mass” – Fran Kranz
- “Titane” – Julia Ducournau
Best Adapted Screenplay
- “CODA” – Sian Heder
- “Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- “The Green Knight” – David Lowery
- “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion
- “West Side Story” – Tony Kushner
Best Cinematography
- “Dune” – Greig Fraser
- “The Green Knight” – Andrew Droz Palermo
- “The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel
- “West Side Story” – Janusz Kamiński
Best Production Design
- “Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- “The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
- “The Green Knight” – Jade Healy, Jenny Oman
- “Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh
Best Original Score
- “Dune” – Hans Zimmer
- “Encanto” – Germaine Franco
- “The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel
- “The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood
- “Spencer” – Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
- “Dos Orugitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”)
- “Guns Go Bang” – Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) (“The Harder They Fall”)
- “Just Look Up” – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Taura Stinson (“Don’t Look Up”)
- “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (“No Time to Die”)
- “So May We Start” – Ron Mael, Russell Mael (“Annette”)
Best Ensemble
- “CODA”
- “Dune”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Mass”
- “The Power of the Dog”
Best Foreign Language Film
- “Drive My Car”
- “Flee”
- “The Hand of God”
- “Petite Maman”
- “Titane”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
Best Animated Film
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Best Documentary Film
- “The First Wave”
- “Flee”
- “The Rescue”
- “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- “Val”
Breakthrough Award
- Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Jude Hill (“Belfast”)
- Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)
- Emilia Jones (“CODA”)
- Agathe Rousselle (“Titane”)
- Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema
- “Angie” (short; Ines Michelena)
- “Black Widow” (Cate Shortland, Eric Pearson)
- “Clean Slate” (Jared Callahan)
- “Congratulations” (short; Asad Farooqui)
- “Copshop” (Joe Carnahan, Kurt McLeod)
- “A Fire Within” (Christopher Chambers)
- “Red Notice” (Rawson Marshall Thurber)
- “Respect” (Liesl Tommy, Tracey Scott Wilson)
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Jon Watts, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers)
- “The Suicide Squad” (James Gunn)
