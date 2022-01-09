Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Nominations for 2021 Year in Film

The Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) has announced their slate of nominees for the GAFCA Awards celebrating the 2021 year in film. Founded in 2011, this year marks the 11th anniversary of the awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 47 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.

Nominations in all 17 categories have been released, as well as the shortlist for the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema—a special prize for a film made in Georgia. Winners will be announced on Friday, January 14, 2022.

“The Power of the Dog” earned 9 nominations, the most of any title. “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story” each received 6 nods; followed by “The Green Knight” with 5 nominations. “CODA,” “Flee” and “Mass” all received 4 nominations.

The Breakthrough Award—a category intended to honor a filmmaker’s or performer’s entire body of work released in the calendar year and not tied to specific film titles—is composed entirely of performers this year. Alana Haim, Jude Hill, Cooper Hoffman, Emilia Jones, Agathe Rousselle and Rachel Zegler all received nominations.

For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.

FULL LIST OF GAFCA NOMINATIONS:

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“Flee”

“The Green Knight”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

“West Side Story”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Director

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

– Denis Villeneuve “The Green Knight” – David Lowery

– David Lowery “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

– Paul Thomas Anderson “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

– Jane Campion “West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg



Best Actor

Nicolas Cage ( “Pig” )

) Benedict Cumberbatch ( “The Power of the Dog” )

) Peter Dinklage ( “Cyrano” )

) Andrew Garfield ( “Tick, Tick… Boom!” )

) Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Best Actress

Lady Gaga ( “House of Gucci” )

) Alana Haim ( “Licorice Pizza” )

) Agathe Rousselle ( “Titane” )

) Kristen Stewart ( “Spencer” )

) Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper ( “Licorice Pizza” )

) Colman Domingo ( “Zola” )

) Ciarán Hinds ( “Belfast” )

) Jason Isaacs ( “Mass” )

) Troy Kotsur ( “CODA” )

) Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose ( “West Side Story” )

) Ann Dowd ( “Mass” )

) Kirsten Dunst ( “The Power of the Dog” )

) Kathryn Hunter ( “The Tragedy of Macbeth” )

) Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Best Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

– Aaron Sorkin “Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

– Kenneth Branagh “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

– Paul Thomas Anderson “Mass” – Fran Kranz

– Fran Kranz “Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” – Sian Heder

– Sian Heder “Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

– Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe “The Green Knight” – David Lowery

– David Lowery “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

– Jane Campion “West Side Story” – Tony Kushner

Best Cinematography

“Dune” – Greig Fraser

– Greig Fraser “The Green Knight” – Andrew Droz Palermo

– Andrew Droz Palermo “The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

– Ari Wegner “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

– Bruno Delbonnel “West Side Story” – Janusz Kamiński

Best Production Design

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos

– Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos “The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

– Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo “The Green Knight” – Jade Healy, Jenny Oman

– Jade Healy, Jenny Oman “Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

– Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh

Best Original Score

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

– Hans Zimmer “Encanto” – Germaine Franco

– Germaine Franco “The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel

– Jeymes Samuel “The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

– Jonny Greenwood “Spencer” – Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

“Dos Orugitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda ( “Encanto” )

– Lin-Manuel Miranda ( ) “Guns Go Bang” – Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) ( “The Harder They Fall” )

– Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) ( ) “Just Look Up” – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Taura Stinson ( “Don’t Look Up” )

– Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Taura Stinson ( ) “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell ( “No Time to Die” )

– Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell ( ) “So May We Start” – Ron Mael, Russell Mael (“Annette”)

Best Ensemble

“CODA”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Mass”

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Petite Maman”

“Titane”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Animated Film

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Documentary Film

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“The Rescue”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Val”

Breakthrough Award

Alana Haim ( “Licorice Pizza” )

) Jude Hill ( “Belfast” )

) Cooper Hoffman ( “Licorice Pizza” )

) Emilia Jones ( “CODA” )

) Agathe Rousselle ( “Titane” )

) Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema

“Angie” (short; Ines Michelena)

(short; Ines Michelena) “Black Widow” (Cate Shortland, Eric Pearson)

(Cate Shortland, Eric Pearson) “Clean Slate” (Jared Callahan)

(Jared Callahan) “Congratulations” (short; Asad Farooqui)

(short; Asad Farooqui) “Copshop” (Joe Carnahan, Kurt McLeod)

(Joe Carnahan, Kurt McLeod) “A Fire Within” (Christopher Chambers)

(Christopher Chambers) “Red Notice” (Rawson Marshall Thurber)

(Rawson Marshall Thurber) “Respect” (Liesl Tommy, Tracey Scott Wilson)

(Liesl Tommy, Tracey Scott Wilson) “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Jon Watts, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers)

(Jon Watts, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers) “The Suicide Squad” (James Gunn)

Winners will be announced January 14, 2022.