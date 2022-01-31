Georgia Film Critics Association Announces Winners  for 2021 Year in Film

After releasing a list of nominees, the Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) is pleased to announce the winners for the 2021 GAFCA Awards.

“Licorice Pizza” was the big winner, taking home five awards including Best Picture, Best Actress for Alana Haim, Best Supporting Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Original Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson and Best Ensemble. Haim also won the Breakthrough Award. “Dune” had the second highest haul, taking home three awards for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Original Score. Jane Campion won both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Power of the Dog.”

Other winners include Nicolas Cage as Best Actor for “Pig,” Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story,” the title track from “No Time to Die” for Best Original Song, “Drive My Car” for Best Foreign Language Film, “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” for Best Animated Film and “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” for Best Documentary Film. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was awarded the Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema. See the complete list of winners below.

Founded in 2011, this year marks the 11th anniversary of the awards program for the critics group. GAFCA is made up of 47 film critics from around the state, representing print, television, radio and online media.

For more information on the Georgia Film Critics Association, visit www.georgiafilmcritics.org.

FULL LIST OF GAFCA WINNERS:

Best Picture

“Licorice Pizza”

Best Director

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage (“Pig”)

Best Actress

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Best Original Screenplay

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Best Cinematography

“Dune” – Greig Fraser

Best Production Design

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Best Original Score

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (“No Time to Die”)

Best Ensemble

“Licorice Pizza”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Drive My Car”

Best Animated Film

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Best Documentary Film

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

Breakthrough Award

Alana Haim

Oglethorpe Award for Excellence in Georgia Cinema