How far higher will Spider-Man: No Way Home go in the all-time highest-grossing charts?

Spidey keeps his grip on the domestic and international box office and continues to smash records as well. On its fourth weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to crawl up the all-time highest-grossing movie charts.

After taking in $33.02 million which added to an astounding $668.75 million total so far, No Way Home is now the sixth biggest-grossing movie of all time in North America.

Internationally, Tom Holland’s third outing as the web-slinging hero is the eighth all-time highest-earning movie globally and keeps moving up the charts. The tantalizing question is: will the Jon Watts-directed Sony and Marvel film end up earning $1 billion in the offshore market?

Placing second after the Spider-Man juggernaut was Sing 2, which sang its way to the tune of $11.95 million. The turnstile revenues of the sequel to the original film featuring animals with powerful pipes may have been affected by its earlier availability on streaming services.

Still, Sing 2, voiced by Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Pharrell Williams, and more, has now cumulatively collected $109.01 million.

It was an otherwise lackluster weekend since it was the first one after the holidays. In that frame, The 355 ranked third despite earning a dismal $4.8 million from many theaters across the United States and Canada. The film featuring top talents led by Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger couldn’t muster more ticket sales.

Placing fourth and fifth were Ralph Fiennes’ prequel, The King’s Man ($3.3 million) and Zachary Levi’s faith-based drama, American Underdog ($2.4 million), respectively.

Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections, in sixth place, continued its slide down the charts and is predicted to be the lowest-earning movie in the series. The latest installment, directed by Lana Wachowski, earned $1.86 million.

Rounding out the top ten were, in order, newly-minted Golden Globe Awards Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy winner, West Side Story ($1.4 million); Ghostbusters: Afterlife ($1.14 million); Licorice Pizza ($1.03 million); and House of Gucci ($632,000).

Overseas, No Way Home amassed $64.4 million to increase its overall earnings so far to $867.5 million. Japan, where Spidey has a huge fan base and where No Way Home just debuted, contributed $11.8 million to that amount.

The MCU blockbuster also starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe is now the all-time second highest-earning movie in Mexico and Indonesia. In India, No Way Home is the second biggest Hollywood hit ever.

This latest Spider-Man installment (a fourth is reportedly being discussed) is also conquering Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, Australia, Brazil and other territories.

Even without the benefit of a release in China, the world’s biggest movie market, NWH may hit $1 billion from offshore ticket sales. Box office pundits are not discounting the possibility that NWH will hit that benchmark.

Right now, with combined domestic and international earnings, NWH has already taken in $1.53 billion.

The reported box office figures of other releases in the international market were: Sing 2 ($17.1 million); The King’s Man ($13.4 million); The Matrix Resurrections ($7.7 million) which has an ace up its sleeve – a January 14 release date in China; Golden Globe Winner Encanto, 2021’s biggest animated feature hit ($5.8 million); House of Gucci ($4 million); Clifford the Big Red Dog ($3.4 million), Ghostbusters: Afterlife ($2 million) and West Side Story ($1.6 million).