“Love Hurts” releasing soon with Georgia connections

Six strangers are invited to a dinner party by a charming and enigmatic host, lured by the promise of substantial financial reward if they last the whole evening. However, all is not what it seems as the host reveals the dangerous and ultimately deadly secrets of his guests.

“Love Hurts”, filmed mostly on location in Marietta, GA, stars several Atlanta-based actors including Georgia-born-and-raised UGA grad Grant Pfost, Sarah J. Butler, Andres Erickson, and Vincent van Hinte. Rounding out the cast are Sean Sprawling, Simon Phillips, Rich Paul, Martina Vargas, Natalie Burn, and Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints, The Boys Season 3).

“Love Hurts” slated to come out this upcoming Valentine’s Day and was shot at Lion’s Gate Estate, a gorgeous mansion in Cobb County. Here’s a link to the house’s website.