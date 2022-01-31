SCAD TVfest Georgia’s only festival dedicated to television returns

Now entering its 10th year, SCAD TVfest, Georgia’s only festival dedicated to television, is scheduled to return as an all-virtual experience February 17 through Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the international television festival focuses on design, creativity, and innovation in television and media production. The festival brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming services, web, social media, and advertising to discuss current industry trends and showcase the best content airing and streaming today. This year, audiences can virtually access star performers, producers, and industry experts as well as screenings, exclusive looks, and program premieres from the comfort of their homes.

SCAD is an international leader in virtual learning and programming and the 2022 virtual presentation continues the festival’s legacy of excellence with screenings, events, conversations, and panels. Honorees at the virtual 2021 SCAD TVfest included Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Laurence Fishburne, Javicia Leslie, Chrissy Metz, Jurnee Smollett, and Kenan Thompson. Featured TV shows in 2021 included The Unicorn, Superstore, Queen Sugar, and more. Past TVfest honorees include David Boreanaz, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Alan Cumming, Jenna Elfman, Angie Harmon, Terrence Howard, Ellie Kemper, Jennifer Morrison, Phylicia Rashad, Christina Ricci, Lili Taylor, the cast of Black Lightning, the cast of How to Get Away with Murder, the cast of New Amsterdam, and the cast of Star. Shows from ABC, A&E, Amazon, AMC, BBC America, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cinemax, CNN, Comedy Central, The CW, FOX, Freeform, FX, HBO, HBOMax, HGTV, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon, OWN, Peacock, Showtime, STARZ, TBS, TNT, WGN, and more have been featured at SCAD TVfest over the past 10 years.

Visit https://www.scadtvfest.com/ for pass information. Passes are available to the public as a full festival pass for $25 and individual day passes for $10 per day. Follow SCAD to stay updated on all TVfest events.