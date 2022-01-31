South Georgia Film Festival Returns For a 6th Year

Back again, the sixth Annual South Georgia Film Festival returns in-person, online, and outside! Featuring some amazing guests and attending filmmakers, the area’s top event for the film industry is back March 4 , 5, 6 & 7 to celebrate the art and industry in South Georgia.

After last year’s hybrid festival, this year expects to incorporate what people liked and bring back what people loved. Films and filmmaker interviews will return on the Eventive platform so that people can enjoy the festival from anywhere. Returning are the in-person screenings on the campus of Valdosta State University, along with panels by top professionals from across the region. We will again be recognizing the best in competition in various award categories.

“We are putting on a party for the community,” Jason Brown, Festival Director said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta, and let everyone have a good time.”

Passes for the festival are $40, which includes access to all the virtual films, the in-person screenings, and the parties. If you’re not able to attend all weekend, you can purchase a Daily Pass for $15, which gives you access to all the in-person screenings and panels for that day. The Eventive platform allows you to rent any individual film for only $5. All college and high school students can get in to the screenings and panels for free by providing their school ID.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, the City of Valdosta, the Georgia Film Office, Georgia Beer Company, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, the Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta Main Street, the Valdosta Daily Times, Georgia Production Partnership, Fairway Outdoor, and MUBI.

SGFF22.Eventive.org . The South Georgia Film Festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the art and industrial impact of film for local businesses. Panelists and guest speakers will be announced soon. For more information about tickets, visit