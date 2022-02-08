All Access Staging to Expand its Presence to the Peach State

As it gears up for the biggest sporting event of the year, All Access is officially setting up shop in the Hollywood of the South. With its well-established Los Angeles client base that continues to relocate projects to Georgia, the global company is following suit by expanding its presence with an Atlanta location to better serve its television, film and entertainment clients.

“With the continuous growth of TV and film markets in Atlanta, opening an operation in this region was a natural path for us,” said All Access vice president Robert Achlimbari. “We are excited to provide Atlanta with the same renowned quality and service that we are known for worldwide.”

A worldwide leader in sets and staging, All Access has already established its footing in the region by working remotely for the past few years. The production company has worked on several high-profile projects such as Go-Big Show, Family Feud, FCF (Fan Controlled Football), Huluween, America’s Got Talent Extreme, Lego Masters and Titan Games, with more to come. Although the main market segments served by the Atlanta office will be television and film, All Access is set to accommodate all projects that come its way including concert touring, special events, festivals, sports entertainment and activations.

The Atlanta location will offer its inventory of staging elements locally to new and existing clients. This will serve as a major advantage to productions shooting in the Atlanta area by eliminating the need to ship staging equipment from their other locations. All Access Atlanta will provide core staging elements such as stages and riser packages. Specialty items and electromechanical equipment, such as lifts and turntables, will continue to be sourced from All Access’ Los Angeles and New York offices.

The new Atlanta location, combined with the New York, Los Angeles and London offices, makes it simple for All Access to travel the country and world to take events to the next level with its global staging solutions. All Access’ range of services and inventory will grow alongside the Atlanta market, enabling the company to give its clients the products, and most importantly the service, they have expected from a company that has grown with the industry over the past 30 years.

