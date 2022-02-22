ATL Comic Convention And Fandemic Tour Form Strategic Partnership to Provide Ultimate Fan Experiences

ATL Comic Convention and Fandemic Tour, two of the country’s premier comic conventions, announced today a partnership that will combine resources and expertise to provide geek and pop culture fans with the ultimate fan experiences.

“When presented with this opportunity to combine forces with Fandemic Tour, we knew it would be a once-in-a-lifetime event where both companies could bring our strengths and host one monumental pop culture and comic celebration,” stated Jeff Wright, ATL Comic Convention Co-Producer. “We are ecstatic to add celebrities, vendors, creators, and more to an already notable celebrity lineup and show. We know it will be an event where lifelong memories will be made.”

ATL Comic Convention, hosted by the event company Imaginarium, specializes in pop culture conventions that provide attendees the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, vendors and many more activities designed to make once-in-a-lifetime memories. ATL Comic Convention is the sister event of Indiana Comic Convention(April 15-17, 2022), Tampa Bay Comic Convention (July 15-17, 2022), and FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention (September 22-24, 2022).

Fandemic Tour is a pop culture convention with a motto of taking care of the fans by presenting events that bring celebrities, artists, and exhibitors together in one place to create immersive programming that is both fun and educational. The Fandemic Tour hosts shows in Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; and Sacramento, California, as well as virtual events throughout the year.

“It’s with great pleasure that we partner with ATL Comic Convention to bring the Fandemic Tour to our fans,” said John Macaluso, Founder of Fandemic Tour. “Our core value of taking care of our fans aligns perfectly with the ATL Comic Convention teams’ mission, and we knew instantly that by combining our resources, we could enhance our ability to attract the biggest celebrities while creating an event that creates magic moments for fans of all ages and interests.”

Fandemic and ATL Comic Convention will kick off their partnership on March 18-20, 2022, at the Fandemic Tour at the Georgia World Congress Building in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The event will feature a number of fan-favorite celebrity guests including Sebastian Stan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Michael Rooker, Tom Payne, Stephen Amell, Melissa McBride, Bruce Campbell, Jon Bernthal, Michael Cudlitz, Chandler Riggs, Dean Cain, Nick Carter, Pom Klementieff, Michael James Shaw, Cassaday McClincy, David Morrisey, Sean Patrick Flannery, Ryan Hurst, Nadia Hilker, Cooper Andrews, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jenna Elfman, Ross Marquand, Seth Gillam, Cailey Fleming, John Barrowman, James Marsters, Greg Nicotero, David Della Rocca, Yanic Truesdale, Scott Patterson, Alexa Mansour, Austin Amelio, Dan Fogler, Emily Kinney and Chad Coleman.

In addition to celebrity attendees, the event will showcase artists, including Rob Prior, Clinton Hobart, Kirk Manley, Scott Spillman, Michael Golden, Arthur Suydam and Renee Whitterstaetter.