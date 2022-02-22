Bennett Thrasher Announces Continued Accelerated Growth in 2021

Bennett Thrasher, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing certified public accounting and consulting firms, announces continued year-over-year growth and strategic investments in key practice groups and industry sectors, including wealth management and outsourced accounting.

The firm and its subsidiaries now employ 53 partners and over 350 associates across the firm. In 2021, the company invested in newly created operational positions, including the first chief growth officer and chief financial officer. In addition, the firm established a new transaction advisory presence in Dallas. Bennett Thrasher continues to add experts with advisory specialization in core growth-driving industries, including construction, entertainment, manufacturing & distribution, real estate and technology.

Bennett Thrasher’s affiliate services continue to grow, as BT Wealth Management recently announced the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Justin Snell to Partner. Snell leads the strategic alignment of operations, compliance and financial planning services for high-net-worth individuals. BT Wealth Management has grown to over $1 billion assets under management (AUM).

“Through an unwavering commitment to shared services, BT Wealth Management has experienced substantial results, despite a global pandemic,” said Snell, Partner and Chief Operations Officer, BT Wealth Management. “Together with leaders of each BT practice group, we are committed to helping our clients reach their individual financial goals.”

The Bennett Thrasher collaborative approach and diverse team of professionals offers growth-oriented businesses and high-net-worth individuals financial, advisory, wealth management and family office services. The symbiotic partnership across practice groups and partner teams allows the family of Bennett Thrasher services to support business owners through every phase of their business operations, from start-up to expansion, and with complimentary services throughout their growth journey including succession planning and wealth management.

“The BT team consists of CPAs, attorneys and experts in financial consulting, tax services and beyond”, said Bennett Thrasher Managing Partner Jeff Eischeid. “We continue to invest in growing our services in order to help our clients with a full spectrum of needs.”

Bennett Thrasher’s rapidly expanding diverse team of professionals continues to bolster its repertoire of client services with new technologies, including cybersecurity and cryptocurrency. In addition, each practice group team offers proactive counsel to guide growth-oriented businesses as they continue to expand.