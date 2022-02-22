Trending
Georgia Entertainment News
You are at:»»FilmHedge Partners with Fallbrook Capital on $50M Debt Facility Targeting GA Film/TV Productions

FilmHedge Partners with Fallbrook Capital on $50M Debt Facility Targeting GA Film/TV Productions

0
By on News
What’s Happening in Georgia? The Atlanta Film Industry in 2021
Georgia Film and TV Tax Credit Jumps to a Record $1.2 Billion
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply