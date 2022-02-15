MEPTIK opens extended reality (xR) studio OPTIK Studios in partnership with Creative Technology.

MEPTIK, a virtual production company based in Atlanta, Georgia opened their extended reality (xR) studio OPTIK Studios in Atlanta in partnership with Creative Technology.

With the rapid evolution of the metaverse, digital and physical spaces are increasingly merging. OPTIK Studios’ mission is to make extended reality a reality for everyone. They offer streamlined, high-quality virtual production solutions for virtual events, corporate communication, and film production.

Extended Reality, or xR in short, combines the physical with the digital world to create entirely new, immersive environments. People and objects can be placed in recreated existing or imagined virtual environments without the audience noticing the difference between what is real and what is not.

MEPTIK has been working on xR projects with Fortune 500 companies like TikTok, Ford, and many others. More info soon.