SCAD announces the lineup for the 2022 SCAD TVfest

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) proudly announces the lineup for the 2022 SCAD TVfest. Celebrating its milestone tenth year, the university’s annual signature event celebrating all things television and streaming will be a virtual experience taking place Feb. 17-19, 2022

SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “SCAD TVfest has become the viewing party that launches careers! “In 2013, when I created SCAD TVfest, I knew TV was changing. Cable was out, streaming was in, and Georgia was just then emerging as the epicenter for new content creation,” said“SCAD TVfest has become the viewing party that launches careers! Today our Bees are contributing their talents to all the shows we love, from The Crown to Station Eleven. Whatever the future of TV holds, you can bet the evolution of this medium starts at SCAD TVfest.”

“This year’s TVfest line-up is an exciting mix of buzzworthy new shows, fan favorites, and standout awards contenders. When it comes to selecting honorees, we look to casts and individuals that embody the innovation at the heart of television and digital media — and whose work inspires our students and festival goers,” said SCAD TVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier. “While nothing can replace the magic and sense of connection our in-person gatherings offer, we feel that the virtual experience is here to stay. SCAD TVfest will continue to offer virtual opportunities that allow TV fans unable to join us in Atlanta to tune in to the programming and conversations they can’t see anywhere else.”

Judy Greer (The Thing About Pam) will receive the Vanguard Award, Ed Helms and Randall Park (True Story with Ed and Randall) will receive the Spotlight Award, Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) will receive the Virtuoso Award, Kaci Walfall (Naomi) will receive the Rising Star Award, the cast and creative team of The Wonder Years (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Saladin Patterson, and Fred Savage) will receive the Best Ensemble Award, and the cast of Yellowjackets (Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, and Liv Hewson) will receive the Outstanding Cast Award. Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello (Hacks) will receive the inaugural Variety Showrunner Award. Honorees are scheduled to attend virtual screenings and participate in conversations highlighting their performances and illustrious careers.

Notable guests and shows virtually attending this year’s festival include (subject to change):

● All American: Homecoming (The CW/​​Warner Bros. TV) with actors Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker

● As We See It (Prime Video) with executive producer and showrunner Jason Katims and actors Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, Albert Rutecki, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna

● Astrid & Lilly Save The World (Syfy) with actors Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin and executive producers and showrunners Betsy Van Stone and Noelle Stehman

● Bel-Air (Peacock)

● Big Sky (ABC) with cast and producers

● Ghosts (CBS) with actors Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long, and showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman

● Grand Crew (NBC) with actors Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, Grasie Mercedes; showrunner Phil Augusta Jackson; and executive producer Dan Goor

● Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 (ABC) with showrunner Krista Vernoff, actors Kim Raver, Chandra Wilson, Barrett Doss, and Jaina Lee Ortiz, and associate producer Kasha Foster

● Hacks (HBO Max) with showrunners Jen Stasky, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello

● Naomi (The CW/Warner Bros. TV) with actors Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and Will Meyers

● Resident Alien (Syfy) with actors Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler, and Elizabeth Bowen

● Single Drunk Female (Freeform) with actors Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, showrunner and executive producer Jenni Konner, creator and executive producer Simone Finch, and executive producer Daisy Gardner

● The Cleaning Lady (FOX/Warner Bros. TV) with actors Élodie Yung and Martha Millan and executive producers Miranda Kwok and Melissa Carter

● The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) with actors Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron

● The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video) with actors and creators Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, Ashley Johnson, and Liam O’Brien

● The Thing About Pam (NBC) with actor Judy Greer

● This Is Us (NBC) with actor Milo Ventimiglia

● True Story with Ed and Randall (Peacock/Warner Bros. Unscripted TV) with actors and hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park

● Woke (Sony Pictures Television/Hulu) with actors Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T Murph, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove

● The Wonder Years (ABC) with actors Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, and executive producers Saladin Patterson and Fred Savage

● Yellowjackets (SHOWTIME) with actors Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Samantha Hanratty, and Liv Hewson

Panels

The SCAD TVfest panel series also welcomes industry experts and talented SCAD alumni from a myriad of professions to engage in meaningful conversations about their work. Entertainment Weekly (EW) returns for the fifth year as media partner to create exclusive interview content and curate the Bold School. This year’s panels with industry experts include:

● Sketch to Screen: Costume Design for Television

● Entertainment Weekly’s Bold School

● Finding Your Perfect Pitch

● In Conversation series, including insightful talks with actor Judy Greer, among others

● Inside the Writers’ Room

● Meet the Executives, one of the most popular panels at the festival, featuring executives from content development and programming who discuss what they look for in a script or series, when they will take a chance on a new writer, and how to find a balance between studio needs and the stories they want to see

● The Moms of Maisel

● Music and Needle Drops: Crafting the Perfect Soundtrack with Jen Malone

● SCAD Alumni Voices, where notable graduates lead an insightful conversation about how their SCAD education helps them navigate the TV industry. SCAD alumni can be found in every corner of the entertainment field, representing the university with professionalism and creativity

● Showrunners Panel, gathering the dynamic forces at the helm of our favorite shows to discuss taking a show from conception to finale planning and everything in between

● Showrunners: True Crime, bringing together creators, actors, writers, and producers working in this popular genre from both a dramatic and nonfiction perspective. Participants Jenny Klein (The Thing About Pam), Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville, Dr. Death) and Robin Veith (Candy) will discuss their different approaches in bringing these real-life stories to the screen as well as their insights into the audience’s fascination

● The State of TV: A Masterclass on an Industry in Transition

● Warner Bros. Unscripted Television Producers with Audrey Morrissey (The Voice), Nicole Woods (The Bachelor franchise), Tracey Baird (True Story with Ed and Randall) and Yasmin Shackleton (Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses), moderated by Brooke Karzen, Head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

● We’ll Fix It in Post

● What’s the Commotion over Motion?

● Writing Workshop: Why Research Matters