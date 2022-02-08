Tifton hosts first ever eSports gaming event

Video gamers throughout Southwest Georgia got the chance to compete in events that they could win $5,000 or more.

Southeast Mayhem officials said they strive to be the top eSports experience in South Georgia.

Their main goal is to give the experience of a lifetime.

The gamers got to compete in a cosplay contest, drone racing, robotics demos and tons of tournaments to enter for all of your favorite eSports games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. With big cash pot bonuses to boot.

Each gaming competition could be worth hundreds of dollars or more — so you could walk out of the event with thousands of dollars. See more at WALB.