Women in Music Atlanta Founder and Chapter Chair Hadley Poole Steps Down, Passes Baton to Incoming Chapter Chair Deu Almeida

Women in Music Atlanta (WIM Atlanta) Chapter Chair Hadley Poole has stepped down and appointed musician, businesswoman and health professional Deu Almeida as her successor, effective January 2022. Poole, who founded and launched the Atlanta Chapter in 2017, has served as its Chair since that time.

“It has been an honor serving this incredible organization and community. The Atlanta Chapter was the first Chapter in the Southeast, so it felt like we started from ground zero in many ways,” Poole said. “I’ve not only had the opportunity to connect with some incredibly inspiring leaders and organizations in the community, but also team members who have helped build the Chapter! WIM Atlanta was launched just over four years ago and I’m extremely proud and excited to see how Deu will take it to the next level as the new Chapter Chair.”

“I am so honored to have been selected as the Atlanta chapter’s second Chapter Chair,” said Almeida. “I have honestly prayed for this moment — the opportunity to apply my skills in and passion for leadership, women’s opportunities and music — and am so excited to serve WIM and all women in the music industry of Atlanta in any way I can.”

A native Atlantan, Poole moved to New York to pursue her singing career after college, which took off overseas and launched her into worldwide touring across Russia, Greece, Lebanon, among other locations. Having served on the Board of Women in Music while living in New York, she was inspired to launch the Atlanta Chapter of Women in Music upon her return to the city in August of 2017.

“Atlanta has become a perfect storm of aligning talent, history, and opportunity. If we can help shine a light on the women of Atlanta, if we can help foster invaluable relationships, help inform and educate and connect the dots for women across entertainment as a whole, then I think we are on track to help foster something pretty special,” Poole added.

ATLANTA CHAPTER ACCOLADES

Since the launching this chapter 2017, Hadley Poole and Women in Music Atlanta have:

Created annual panels and events featuring music innovators such as: Clubhouse Head of Strategic and Media Partnerships Fadia Kader; Atlanta Mayor’s Office Film & Entertainment Director Phillana Williams; Senior Executive Director of Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter Michele Caplinger; Georgia Music Partners Founder and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt; Co-Founder of C&D The Agency Dina Marto; Silence the Shame Founder Shanti Das; Will Packer Productions & Will Packer Media Chief of Staff Shayla Cowan; and many more.

Initiated collaborations with organizations including: Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter, AC3 Music Festival, Women in Film and Television Atlanta, Instagram, Music Business Association, Clubhouse, National Geographic, The Farm, Comcast NBC Universal’s innovation space, and more.

Created signature events including: the Leading Ladies Panel; the first-ever Leading Lady Awards via a Clubhouse Event in December 2021; and the “Women in Music Five City Music Tour”, a virtual evening with panels and performances representing the cities of Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville and New York City.

Organized events to bring together entertainment across radio, film and music, such as the “Women in Entertainment” evening at MET Atlanta.

Established a progressive membership community and a dedicated monthly newsletter.

INCOMING CHAPTER CHAIR

DEU ALMEIDA-TAWO is a musician, businesswoman and public health professional. Raised in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester, Almeida began playing piano during her early years, eventually gaining proficiency on four instruments by high school due to her involvement in community-based music programs. She is a graduate of Berklee College of Music, where she studied songwriting and music production. Over the course of her professional music career, Almeida has worked in collaboration with Peer Music and Warner Music as a songwriter, and has performed more than 300 shows. In addition to her artistry, she is the owner of Music Mentors Atlanta, a music academy and talent agency where she acts as artistic director. She holds an MBA with a concentration in music business from Berklee College of Music.

Almeida is a forward-thinking leader with a passion for women’s health and women’s rights, which led her to earning her DrPH in maternal and neonatal health. She actively works as a public health practitioner and labor doula in Atlanta, while simultaneously conducting research on pregnancy complications and advocating for women’s health policy changes.

When she’s not working on one of three small businesses, she enjoys spending time with her husband, daughter and rescue dog, loves watching TED talks, listening to live jazz, and traveling anywhere with good vibes and tropical weather.