$114 Million Savannah Film Industry Direct Spend

The Savannah Regional Film Commission reported that in 2021 the entertainment production industry had a direct economic impact of nearly $114 million. Eighty eight professional productions were shot in the Savannah region in 2021 including Devotion, The Girl From Plainville, Last Seen Alive (Chase),and Tyler Perry’s Jazzman’s Blues.

“Due to the pandemic, we saw productions completely shut down and the industry take a big hit here in Savannah and across the world,” said Savannah Regional Film Commission Executive Director Beth Nelson. “Starting in late 2020, our phones began to ring, and we saw the return of production in 2021 making it one of our most successful years. We anticipate 2022 to be just as busy if not more so.”