Columbus Film Commission Quarterly Meeting Announced for April 13th

Special speakers, an update on the Columbus film scene, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region.

As a result of the success of Georgia’s film industry and specifically the progress in Columbus, GA, the Columbus Film Commission will host it’s next quarterly meeting on April 13th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses. The next event will be held virtually via ZOOM at 3:00 PM.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of these meetings is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“We have enjoyed incredible success already in 2022 and look forward to updating everyone on all the activity and upcoming plans we have at the meeting,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner.

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals.

Speakers will be announced soon. The event will begin at 3:00 PM.