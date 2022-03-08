Crafty Apes Acquires Molecule VFX

VFX house Crafty Apes recently purchased Molecule VFX, an established visual effects company based in NYC and Los Angeles. The deal more than doubles the VFX house’s headcount and adds to its roster of talent, including creative VFX supervision and production management.

Crafty Apes, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, provides visual effects and production services to the rapidly growing market for film, episodic and commercial video production. Services include 2D and 3D compositing, digital cosmetics and computer-generated imagery. Recent credits include films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Red Notice, Licorice Pizza, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife in addition to television shows Ted Lasso, Insecure and Stranger Things.

Molecule VFX has been providing visual effects in both episodic television and feature films in New York and Los Angeles since 2005. Some of the studio’s recent titles include Billions, Gossip Girl, Genius: Aretha, P-Valley, and features including Spike Lee’s Da Five Bloods. The company’s team includes CEO Andrew Bly and senior visual effects supervisor Luke DiTommaso.

“We are always looking to grow our team with talented artists and the Molecule team has a strong track record of producing outstanding work while taking great care of their clients,” shared Crafty Apes partner Chris LeDoux. “Bringing our two teams together will allow us to even better serve our clients on a greater scale in both episodic television and feature films. Having worked with Molecule VFX over the years, we know we will have great success working together and continuing to meet the growing demand for visual effects.”

“Luke and I are so proud of where our team’s incredible talent has brought Molecule VFX,” added Bly. “We have been allies with Crafty Apes for years, so joining forces with them will allow us to reach new heights together. We believe this merger will have a significant, positive impact on the VFX industry in NY.”

Crafty Apes’s NYC management team will be working with Bly and DiTommaso to integrate the two companies and expand their NYC footprint under the Crafty Apes banner. Over the past few years, the companies have shared multiple episodic series between their respective Georgia and New York facilities, providing both on-set and post VFX resources to properties that filmed and finished in both cities, including Genius: Aretha for Nat Geo/Disney, and the Starz series P-Valley.