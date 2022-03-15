Georgia Film Academy Lands in Augusta

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) Comes to Augusta through Augusta Tech and Partnering with IndieGrip

Film Augusta has long seen the value in GFA having a presence and investment in Augusta. Through strategic planning with Augusta Tech’s President Dr. Jermaine Whirl, this partnership has become a reality. In June, FILM Augusta led a planning meeting with GFA, Augusta Tech, and IndieGrip to imagine a future partnership. Out of that meeting, it was decided that GFA classes would be offered through Augusta Tech and Augusta University and taught on location at IndieGrip. Offering these classes in Augusta will help grow the film industry workforce for our community, receive the acknowledgement that the film industry is growing in our city and region, and become a key component to an overall strategic plan to grow the film industry in the area. Augusta Tech and GFA have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and classes will begin in January 2022.

The Georgia Film Academy is a collaboration of the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia created by state leadership to meet education and workforce needs for high demand careers in Georgia’s film and creative industries. Since creation, GFA has offered classes and training through more than 20 University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia partner institutions and now will be offering those hands-on courses in Augusta.