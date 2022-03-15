GGDA: Treat Lightly Wins Best in Georgia 2022

We had two great finalists for Best in Georgia 2022, with Tread Lightly barely squeaking out a win over Spirit. The winners receive professional services from Vicarious PR, Business Law Partners, Stites & Harbison, and IndieGameBusiness.

Each Global Game Jam location in the state nominated one team to receive professional mentoring and to compete for the BiG title. Game industry mentors worked with each team to help them further develop their game and make plans to get it into distribution. The BiG nominees streamed their games to the mentors and a GGDA audience Feb. 8. On March 8 they streamed their improvements.

Check out the March 8 showcase here: https://youtu.be/iPF9gwtq50w

Check out Tread Lightly at https://treadlightly.itch.io/tread-lightly

Check out the alpha of Spirit at https://lightconsumingdark.wixsite.com/spiritgj2020

Follow Tread Lightly on Twitter at @TreadLightlyVG

Follow Spirit on Twitter at @DynameshStudios

Watch the Feb. 8 video game showcase here: https://youtu.be/UOignmNCHq8

Nominated games included:

Kennesaw State University: Tread Lightly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohol31skGEw&list=PLQv85bIUAubZ2PCnZy_5FwfU405BGcYST&index=5

SCAD-Savannah: Spirit: https://globalgamejam.org/2022/games/spirit-9

Revit Online Jam: Schism https://globalgamejam.org/2022/games/schism-4 Dev Log 1: https://j15r.itch.io/schism/devlog/341966/hello-world

