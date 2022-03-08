MPA: Home and Remote Work Content Security Best Practices

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has published updated content security best practices for remote workers in the film and television industry in Version 4.10 of the MPA Common Guidelines. The latest update covers 37 new best practices and guidelines, which include management, physical, and digital controls for post-production remote workers.

For more than three decades, the MPA has managed security assessments at entertainment vendor facilities on behalf of its member studios. Using a set of Content Security Best Practices that outline standard controls to help secure content, the MPA continually works to strengthen security processes across production, post-production, marketing, and distribution.

In 2018, the MPA co-founded the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) – an industry-wide film and television content security initiative designed to help prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks in the production pipeline prior to a film or TV show’s intended release. This program provides industry vendors with a voluntary, cost-effective way to ensure that the security of their facilities, staffs, and workflows meet the MPA’s best practices and it accredits experienced auditors to conduct assessments globally.

“It is vital that the MPA and TPN continue to review and update global best practices as our industry evolves and recovers from the pandemic,” said Terri Davies, president of TPN. “We requested and received feedback from MPA members and the TPN vendor and assessor community to ensure that the latest update to our best practices accurately reflect today’s content security needs. Working from home is here to stay for many members of our community, and this updated publication continues our commitment to serve the best interests of the global film and television industry.”

Best practices provide third-party vendors with an understanding of general content security expectations, as well as a framework for assessing a facility’s ability to protect a client’s content. Decisions regarding the use of vendors are made by each member studio solely on a unilateral basis and compliance with best practices is strictly voluntary. This is not an accreditation program.