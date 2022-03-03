SCAD TVfest Recap

The SCAD TVfest presented by the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) celebrated 10 years this weekend with a three day fest on Thursday, February 17. This year, the festival was presented as a virtual experience from SCAD Atlanta with screenings, Q&A’s, panels, and more. For 10 years, SCAD TVfest has honored and hosted the brightest stars and most groundbreaking shows in this golden era of television. The 2022 festival featured…

Honorees –

Judy Greer , Vanguard Award

, Vanguard Award Ed Helms , Spotlight Award

, Spotlight Award Randall Park , Spotlight Award

, Spotlight Award Milo Ventimiglia, Virtuoso Award

Kaci Walfall , Rising Star Award

, Rising Star Award The Wonder Years (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Milan Ray, Amari O’Neil, Julian Lerner) – Best Ensemble Award

– Best Ensemble Award Yellowjackets (Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson) – Outstanding Cast Award

– Outstanding Cast Award Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello (Hacks) – Variety Showrunner Award

– Variety Showrunner Award

Screenings included shows from networks including ABC, CBS, The CW, Freeform, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Hulu, NBC, SHOWTIME®, SONY, Peacock, Prime Video, Syfy, Warner Bros TV. The complete list of shows:

All American: Homecoming (The CW/​​Warner Bros. TV) with actors Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker

(Prime Video) with executive producer and showrunner Jason Katims and actors Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, Albert Rutecki, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna

(Syfy) with actors Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin and executive producers and showrunners Betsy Van Stone and Noelle Stehman

(Peacock) with actors Olly Sholotan, Akira Akabar and Simone Joy Jones

(ABC) with actors Katheryn Winnick, Dedee Pfeiffer, Anja Savcic and Janina Gavankar, as well as co-executive producer and writer, Sharon Lee Watson

(CBS) with actors Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long, and showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman

(NBC) with actors Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, Grasie Mercedes; showrunner Phil Augusta Jackson; and executive producer Dan Goor

(NBC) with actors Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, Grasie Mercedes; showrunner Phil Augusta Jackson; and executive producer Dan Goor Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 (ABC) with showrunner Krista Vernoff, actors Chandra Wilson, Barrett Doss, and Jaina Lee Ortiz, and associate producer Kasha Foster

Hacks (HBO Max) with showrunners Jen Stasky, Paul W. Downs, and Lucia Aniello

(The CW/Warner Bros. TV) with actors Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and Will Meyers

(Syfy) with actors Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler, and Elizabeth Bowen

(Freeform) with actors Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy, showrunner and executive producer Jenni Konner, creator and executive producer Simone Finch, and executive producer Daisy Gardner

(FOX/Warner Bros. TV) with actors Élodie Yung and Martha Millan and executive producers Miranda Kwok and Melissa Carter

(Prime Video) with actors Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron

(Prime Video) with actors and creators Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, Ashley Johnson, and Liam O'Brien

(NBC/Blumhouse) with actor Judy Greer

(NBC) with actor Milo Ventimiglia

(Peacock/Warner Bros. Unscripted TV) with actors and hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park

(Sony Pictures Television/Hulu) with actors Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T Murph, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove

(ABC) with actors Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, and executive producers Saladin Patterson and Fred Savage

(SHOWTIME) with actors Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Samantha Hanratty, and Liv Hewson

(SHOWTIME) with actors Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Samantha Hanratty, and Liv Hewson

Panels Included:

The SCAD TVfest panel series also welcomes industry experts from a myriad of professions to engage in meaningful conversations about their work. This year’s panels with industry experts include:

Sketch to Screen: Costume Design for Television with costume designers Janie Bryant (1883) , Sarah Trost (The Righteous Gemstones ) , Trayce Field ( The Afterparty , A League of Their Own ) , Frank Helmer (Cobra Kai) , Isis Mussenden ( The Wheel of Time ) and Donna Zakowska ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

, Sarah Trost , Trayce Field ( , , Frank Helmer , Isis Mussenden ( ) and Donna Zakowska ( Entertainment Weekly’s Bold School with actors Heléne Yorke (The Other Two), Sue Ann Pien (As We See It), Ryan Michelle Bathe (The Endgame) and Cassandra Freeman (Bel-Air)

Finding Your Perfect Pitch with panelists Elon Johnson (Sr. Creative Executive of production and development, Tyler Perry Studios) and Jay Blumenfield (CEO of Blockchain TV)

In Conversation series, including insightful talks with actor Judy Greer, among others

Inside the Writers’ Room with Jeff Greenberg (VP and agent, The Gersh Agency), Asha Michelle Wilson (Writer, American Horror Story, Incarnate, The Hospital ) and Chris Sheridan (Writer, Executive Producer and Showrunner, Resident Alien )

) and Chris Sheridan (Writer, Executive Producer and Showrunner, ) Meet the Executives, one of the most popular panels at the festival, featuring executives from content development and programming who discuss what they look for in a script or series, when they will take a chance on a new writer, and how to find a balance between studio needs and the stories they want to see. Panelists JoAnn Alfano (executive vice president of scripted current series, head of international business development, Universal Studio Group), Jasmine Russ (VP of development and production, Fabel Entertainment) Max Kisbye (Executive VP of development and production, MGM/UA Television) Tana Nugent Jamieson (Sr. VP of creative affairs, A+E Studios) Naomi Funabashi (Senior VP, film and television, Hillman Grad Productions)

Music and Needle Drops: Crafting the Perfect Soundtrack with Jen Malone ( Y ellowjackets , Euphoria )

SCAD Alumni Voices, where notable graduates lead an insightful conversation about how their SCAD education helps them navigate the TV industry. SCAD alumni can be found in every corner of the entertainment field, representing the university with professionalism and creativity. Panelists Marc Casey (B.F.A., film and television, 2009, underwater camera technician, The Walking Dead , Legacies , Doom Patrol); Jessica Jackson (M.A., advertising, 2010; B.F.A., film and television, 2008, art department coordinator, MacGyver , South of Hell); Chris Mayers (B.F.A., graphic design, 2009, actor, The Resident , Ozark , Creepshow); Maria Mora (M.F.A., sound design, 2016, senior sound designer/lead sound designer, NBATV at WarnerMedia Studios)

, , Jessica Jackson (M.A., advertising, 2010; B.F.A., film and television, 2008, art department coordinator, , Chris Mayers (B.F.A., graphic design, 2009, actor, , , Maria Mora (M.F.A., sound design, 2016, senior sound designer/lead sound designer, NBATV at WarnerMedia Studios) Showrunners Panel, gathering the dynamic forces at the helm of our favorite shows to discuss taking a show from conception to finale planning and everything in between. Panelists included: Michelle Nader (Dollface), Jordan Weiss (Dollface), Tracey Wigfield (Saved by the Bell), Meredith Scardino (Girls5Eva)