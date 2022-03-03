The Best in Georgia competition is returning for 2022! Each Global Game Jam location in the state nominated one team to receive professional mentoring and to compete for the BiG title. Each team got assigned game industry mentors to help them further develop their game and make plans to get it into distribution. The BiG nominees streamed their games to the mentors and a GGDA audience Feb. 8. On March 8 they will stream their improvements. We announce the BiG winner at the end of the livestream, with the winner gets thousands of dollars worth of professional services.

When: 7 pm March 8

Where: www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

How Much: Free!

Watch the Feb. 8 video game showcase here: https://youtu.be/UOignmNCHq8

Nominated games include:

Kennesaw State University: Tread Lightly https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohol31skGEw&list=PLQv85bIUAubZ2PCnZy_5FwfU405BGcYST&index=5

SCAD-Savannah: Spirit: https://globalgamejam.org/2022/games/spirit-9

Revit Online Jam: Schism https://globalgamejam.org/2022/games/schism-4 Dev Log 1: https://j15r.itch.io/schism/devlog/341966/hello-world