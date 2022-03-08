Trilith Studios: Premier Virtual Production Facility Coming To Georgia

NEP Virtual Studios and Trilith Studios recently announced a new state-of-the-art virtual production facility coming to Georgia.

The Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios is being built from the ground up for virtual production, led by world-class talent including entertainment industry veteran and Global President of NEP Virtual Studios, Cliff Plumer, virtual production pioneers Lux Machina Consulting (LuxMC), Trilith Studios President and CEO Frank Patterson, and Trilith Studios Director of Creative Technologies, Barry Williams.

This permanent stage facility will offer filmmakers the most stable and advanced real time workflows and technology, operated by highly experienced virtual production experts.

The first Prysm Stage is coming to the Creative Technologies District at Trilith Studios, one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America and home to projects including Black Adam and Loki. Trilith Studios recently expanded to 24 premium sound stages including five sound stages purpose-built as a permanent home for the latest technologies in filmmaking.

Virtual production processes, including in-camera visual effects (ICVFX), enable directors and creative teams to iterate on visual effects and CG enhancements interactively, and to restage digital sets, make lighting changes, adjust camera angles, and more on the spot. These processes have transformed the way movies and shows are made, speeding-up collaboration, unlocking new creative options and solutions, and delivering significant savings to productions.

“Ensuring the success of a virtual production shoot relies on having a rock-solid stage setup and an experienced production team in place,” said Mitch Bell, Vice President of Physical Production at MARVEL STUDIOS. “The Prysm Stage at Trilith is just another example of how we rely on Trilith Studios to bring best-of-class solutions to our productions.”

Built with virtual production in mind, the Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios is one of the largest virtual production facilities in the world, featuring a fully enclosed 80’ x 90’ x 26’ virtual production volume in an 18,000 square foot purpose-built sound stage. This footprint is built to accommodate large set pieces wrapped 360 degrees with LED panels, including an LED ceiling, equipped for the deployment of game-engine-driven video playback and designed to immerse filmmakers in large-scale, real-time digital environments; the facility will also include a process stage designed for automotive shoots opening in Q1 of 2022.

For more information about the Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios visit www.prysmstages.com.