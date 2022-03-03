Trilith Studios to highlight 21 charities at The Reel People CareGala

The Reel People Care Gala is taking place Friday, March 4, 2022, at Trilith Studios (Home of the MARVEL productions and more). The event will highlight 21 local charities cementing Trilith’s commitment to the community.

A sample of local charities include:

The Eden Project : A holistic, multi-disciplinary support network to facilitate reintegration for veterans and their families by addressing the fundamental issues of reintegration or career retention.

Piedmont Fayette Hospital : A 282-bed, acute care community hospital that combines clinical excellence with a focus on wellness, high-quality and exceptional service. All proceeds from the Gala will go directly to redesigning the Emergency Departments breakroom.

Coco's Cupboard : a non-profit humane society working to stem the tide of abandoned dogs and cats in the southern crescent of Atlanta.

Leap for Literacy : A non-profit youth development organization in greater Atlanta where kids can earn books in exchange for acts of kindness while developing their reading and writing skills so that they grow up to be kind, well read, accomplished adults.

Exceptional Ops (ExOps): A full spectrum of high quality local support options so that people with developmental disabilities or differences, and their families, have choices as they maximize joyful and productive lives.

Event Details:

Doors Open: Shipyard at 6:30pm and Town Stage at 7pm. Program begins promptly at7:30pm.

Hosts: Frank Patterson, President of Trilith Studios, and Rob Parker, President of Town at Trilith

Guest Emcee: Shauna Galligan, industry stuntwoman