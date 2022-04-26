Atlanta Film Festival: IN THE BONES by award winning director Kelly Duane de la Vega

Premiering at the upcoming Atlanta Film Festival, IN THE BONES is the latest feature documentary by award winning director Kelly Duane de la Vega.

Co-Directed by Zandashé Brown and Jessica Anthony, IN THE BONES is a cinematic journey through Mississippi providing a poetic and sometimes painful portrait of American culture through the ordinary lives of women and children. The film takes a lyrical approach by interweaving the lives of 12 characters living in Mississippi during a legislative session in which equal pay for equal work and abortion rights are being decided.

Although set in three distinct regions of Mississippi, IN THE BONES is a much broader exploration of our culture, an unsettling portrayal of America that lingers, shining a light on the weight women live under in this country and also the strength expressed in everyday acts of survival.

Duane de la Vega’s previous films include THE TWO KILLINGS OF SAM COOKE (Netflix), THE RETURN (Tribeca/PBS/Netflix), and BETTER THIS WORLD (SXSW/PBS/Netflix) to name a few.

“This film is a bit Robert Altman-inspired, with a large cast of characters and a less traditional structure than my more recent films,” says Duane de la Vega. “It’s political but allows space for the viewer to connect the dots on their own. Designed to provoke complex feelings that linger, the film reveals itself more fully over time.”

“Little did we know that while filming a legislative session about equal pay we would witness the passage of Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban, a law now being heard by SCOTUS, potentially overturning Roe v. Wade. While quietly observational, this film shows the complexities of the conversations seemingly outside our mainstream and yet influencing monumental shifts in our country”, says producer Jessica Anthony.

“A thoughtful, subliminal, provocative treatise…The political underpinning and juxtapositions grab you.The religious framing and reliance for so many things good and bad. I was captivated.”-Oleta Fitzgerald, Director of the Children’s Defense Fund’s Southern Regional Office and Regional Administrator for the Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative for Economic & Social Justice (SRBWI).

The film is supported by Ford Foundation | Just Films, Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program, The International Documentary Association/Pare Lorentz, Catapult Film Fund, Good Gravy Films and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation.

Premiering at the Plaza Theater in Atlanta on April 30th at 4 p.m. The film is in competition. Filmmakers in attendance. Q&A immediately following the screening.

IN THE BONES was produced by Three Frames (threeframes.org). THREE FRAMES is a non-profit 501©3 that focuses on producing and supporting powerful work by a diverse set of filmmakers to bring attention to pressing political and social issues and motivates deep audience engagement and impact. We work with a range of partners across digital platforms – including feature films, television, short format content for the web, social and mobile – to ensure maximum impact.