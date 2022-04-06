Columbus Leaders Weigh In on State Tax Incentives for Filming in Georgia

Georgia is one of the most popular states in the country for television and movie production. This is thanks, in part, to the state’s tax credit. But changes could be on the way as lawmakers could decide to cap tax breaks for film companies, which could have a big impact here in the Fountain City.

Many people refer to Georgia as ‘East Coast Hollywood.’ Film production is a multi-billion dollar industry in the Peach State with Columbus being a top film location in Georgia.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams talked with a Columbus State University professor to get some insight on how this proposed legislation could effect students seeking a career in film.

“For students here at CSU, this would have a detrimental impact on their future and staying here in Georgia,” Assistant Professor at CSU, Adam Bova, explained.

Bova works in CSU’s Communication Department, teaching film and integrated media. He has witnessed first-hand the importance of tax breaks to Georgia’s film industry.

“I’ve been in other states that have limited their tax breaks, and the film industry doesn’t thrive as much as it does here in Georgia,” Bova said.

Columbus has been a location where several big-budget movies have been produced. You may remember the Fountain City’s presences in these movies: “Need for Speed,” “Fighting Temptations” and “Survivor of the Night” to name a few.

Visit Columbus Ga CEO and President Peter Bowden explained why Georgia has been so attractive to film makers.

“Even though as a consumer, we all think of film as entertainment, but it’s a business,” Bowden told us. “Filmmakers are always looking for as destination, in this case Georgia, that they can do it efficiently, cheaply and still have a high return on revenue.” See more at WTVM.