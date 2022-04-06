Columbus premiere for locally-shot film, “The Greatest Inheritance”

Columbus had a bit of Hollywood sparkle on Friday, as the Chattahoochee Valley made an appearance on the big screen. The cast and crew of faith-based film, “The Greatest Inheritance” returned to the Fountain City for their film premiere at the National Infantry Museum.

It was lights, camera and Georgia pride as stars of the film made their way down the red carpet. Columbus was chosen as the location for the film, which was shot in the summer of 2020. It was a familiar shooting location for producer and cast member Meredith Riley Stewart — as the actress grew up in Phenix City.

“I love that I got to invite some of my high school teachers and people from the church community that I grew up in,” Stewart said. “It’s really really special and I’m just really grateful that we’re able to do it and it’s really happening.”

The summer of 2020 was a unique time to shoot a film. Beyond the sweltering Georgia heat, it was also the height of the pandemic. As the world shut down, production brought over a dozen local jobs to the Valley. Cast member Jeff Schroeder says keeping a healthy set was a team effort.

“Doing this during COVID and having something done when no one was really working… even Hollywood was shut down and we got this filmed… It was a team effort by everyone. The crew, the actors, everybody involved [knew]their part and why we were here for the 3.5 weeks we were filming. Nobody went out and got anybody sick, so that was a blessing.” See more here.