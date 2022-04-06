Decades in the making, documentary puts focus on Augusta

A filmmaker debuted a documentary Sunday that’s centered around Augusta.

People got to see “Finding Home — a Journey Through Augusta’s 20th Century Past” at the Imperial Theatre.

Work on the film began in 1999 and continued until last year.

More than 100 people were interviewed during that time.

It’s a follow-up to the film “Augusta Remembers,” which looked back on the century, but the filmmaker says this film aims to tell the rest of the story.

“Well, a few years ago, I felt like we needed to pick back up where we left off because we ended that film at about 1940, and it’s like there’s a lot more history in the 20th century,” Mark Albertin said.

The hope is to hold a few more screenings so people who missed the premiere can get a chance to learn about Augusta’s history. See more here.