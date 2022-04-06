‘Filling station’ built in downtown Macon for Warner Bros. new film

The wood and brick structure going up in downtown Macon’s Dunlap Park isn’t made to last.
Contractors are building a set for next month’s filming of the musical adaptation of ‘The Color Purple,’ which is set for release in December of 2023.
Famed Eatonton native Alice Walker won a Pulitzer Prize for her 1982 novel of the same name, which was adapted for Steven Spielberg’s major motion picture in 1985. The movie version was a breakthrough role for Whoopi Goldberg and also featured Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.
The musical will feature Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Louis Gossett Jr. and Fantasia Barrino, among others.
Actors and performers from Macon and Atlanta are encouraged to apply to be in this latest version of the story of a poor, uneducated Black teen growing up in the South in the early 1900s.
Backstage.com is currently searching for 1920s townspeople extras to work in Macon on the film April 6. The casting website seeks adults ages 18 and older who are white or of European descent. See more here.