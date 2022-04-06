‘Filling station’ built in downtown Macon for Warner Bros. new film

Famed Eatonton native Alice Walker won a Pulitzer Prize for her 1982 novel of the same name, which was adapted for Steven Spielberg’s major motion picture in 1985. The movie version was a breakthrough role for Whoopi Goldberg and also featured Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover.

Actors and performers from Macon and Atlanta are encouraged to apply to be in this latest version of the story of a poor, uneducated Black teen growing up in the South in the early 1900s.