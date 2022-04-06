Film Columbus GA Event to Focus on Tax Credits and Trends in Moviemaking

The Columbus Film Commission is inviting those interested to attend the next Film Columbus GA event. This virtual event will take place on April 13th at 3:00 PM and will be hosted via ZOOM.

Please RSVP for the event by clicking here. Upon receipt, you will receive a link and instructions for attending the event.

Agenda:

– Welcome, comments, and facilitation from Joel Slocumb, Film Commissioner

– Focus on how production companies ranging from major studios to independent producers monetize and use tax credits to complete projects. Our special guest will be Chrissie Merrill, founder and Managing Partner of State Tax Incentives. During her career, Chrissie has placed more than a billion dollars in film tax credits in the U.S.

– Discussion of current trends within the film industry from Georgia to California and beyond. Terrell Sandefur is a film and television producer and host of the Choose Georgia event at the Sundance Film Festival.

Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner stated, “If you have followed the news, a key topic as the legislative session ended was an attempt to remove the transferability of tax credits. There is no one more qualified than Chrissie to explain the benefits this has for filmmakers and Georgians. Terrell is an accomplished entertainment professional working in film for many years. His take on trends and happenings will provide our audience a very unique perspective.”

About Our Speakers:

Terrell Sandefur is a film & television producer, co-founder of FilmGeorgia.com, development director of Snap Studios-Palm Springs and host of the Choose Georgia event at the Sundance Film Festival. He is past president of the Macon Film Festival, and former Macon Film Commissioner and also served as executive director of the North Hollywood International Film Festival.

Chrissie Merrill is the founder and Managing Partner of State Tax Incentives. Over the last thirteen years in the film and entertainment industry, Chrissie has earned a reputation as a savvy negotiator. She has established her role in the Georgia film industry as an influential partner and recognized expert. Chrissie has created deep relationships with production companies ranging from major studios to independent producers. Chrissie is a frequent panelist for industry finance programs and a trusted film tax credit consultant to studio executives. During her career, Chrissie has placed more than $1.2 billion in film tax credits in the U.S., resulting in over 100 films and thousands of jobs.