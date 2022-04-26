Laser at AMC Ushering in the Next Evolution of On-Screen Presentation

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, today announced its first major broadscale projector upgrade since the transition to digital with the launch of Laser at AMC. The announcement is the result of an exclusive agreement between AMC and Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture and global leader in laser-powered cinema solutions, to significantly upgrade the on-screen presentation at 3,500 auditoriums throughout the United States, with cutting-edge laser projectors.

Laser at AMC reinforces AMC as the leader in premium theatrical exhibition experiences and signals a significant AMC commitment to the future of movie-going, on-screen presentation, and the Company’s dedication to Make Movies Better. The move to laser projection offers a more environmentally friendly way to present movies with less waste, including the elimination of replacing xenon bulbs, and a significant reduction in energy usage.

Later this year, AMC and Cinionic will begin installing laser projectors in AMC auditoriums around the country on a market-by-market basis, with the full initiative expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The laser projection equipment and associated auditorium enhancements powering Laser at AMC in the 3,500 auditoriums is valued at around a quarter of a billion dollars. Cinionic’s Cinema-as-a-Service program enables minimal upfront capital investment required by AMC to bring Laser at AMC to moviegoers around the country.

The Laser at AMC experience delivered by laser projection from Cinionic includes improved picture contrast compared to digital projectors, more vivid color, and maximum picture brightness, with guaranteed light levels that exceeds most 2D digital projection. Cinionic, and founding partner Barco, have spearheaded laser-based presentation technology for cinema since 2014 and today boasts more than 30,000 laser projectors installed in theaters worldwide.

In addition to Laser at AMC, powered by Cinionic, AMC offers laser projection in its Premium Large Format auditoriums: Dolby Cinema at AMC, PRIME at AMC, and select IMAX at AMC, as well as in its recent new-build openings.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres commented: “For the last two years as AMC has navigated its way through the pandemic, we have done so not only with the intention of survival, but with an eye to the future of moviegoing and continuing to enhance the guest experience at our theatres. Through our wonderful Premium Large Format partnerships with IMAX and Dolby, AMC is firmly established as the industry leader in premium experiences. Laser at AMC, powered by Cinionic, allows us to bring a premium on-screen presentation to hundreds of our theatres and thousands of auditoriums around the country, for a greener way to go to the movies, with only a minimal capital investment. This partnership with Cinionic helps ensure that the future of the on-screen presentation at AMC is, fittingly, very bright.”

“At Cinionic, we’re in this for the long-term. Together with AMC, we’re giving moviegoers the laser difference that you can only get in the cinema,” added Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “Made possible by our industry-pioneering Cinema-as-a-Service program, the partnership with AMC enables a consistent, elevated, and laser-powered big screen experience for the next generation. Cinionic is dedicated to cinema and investing in its future.”