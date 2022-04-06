Meet Your Fellow Game Devs April 12 at Skillshot Media

Been missing seeing your peers in real life? Ready to expand your connections? Want to learn about esports opportunities and game design challenges? Come on out to Skillshot April 12 for all these as well as tours, free food and more.

We need an accurate count of attendees, so please register on Eventbrite if you are coming. If you are not sure if you are a GGDA member, register for the free ticket and we will sort out your status at the door: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ggda-meeting-at-skillshot-media-tickets-293849691337

Skillshot Media, one of the world’s leading esports tournament organizers and broadcasters, is hosting GGDA members in person April 12. This will be our first hybrid meeting of the year, with GGDA members able to meet at Skillshot’s esports gaming hub in uptown Atlanta or watch the presentation online. Skillshot is providing a sneak peak at its new facilities, as well as its Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup in May.

Skillshot is right across the street from the Lindbergh MARTA station, and there are several parking garages very close for those of you who want to drive.

When: 6 pm April 12

Where: Skillshot Media, 2470 Lindbergh Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Presentation starts at 7 pm on www.youtube.com/GeorgiaGameDevs

How Much: Free for GGDA members or Skillshot volunteers, $10 all others