Mountain Film Festival On Tour Savannah is Back

It’s Back! The Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah‘s Film Festival is back April 29 – 30th at the Trustees Theater on Broughton Street! Please visit their website:(https://www.mountainfilmsav.org/festival/films/)
for tickets and the schedule lineup. The Savannah Regional Film Commission is a proud sponsor of the Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah Film Festival and you will not want to miss it!

