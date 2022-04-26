SCAD GamingFest 2022 Ready to Go

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is thrilled to announce the return of SCADFILM’s signature SCAD GamingFest, streaming live to global audiences April 28–29, 2022.

SCAD GamingFest 2022 will feature two days of special guests, compelling programming, and engaging sessions dedicated to emerging technology and trends in game development, digital media, interactive design, visual effects, and animation. Conversations at the highly anticipated festival will ignite imagination and creativity for SCAD students and gaming fans across all genres and showcase what’s next in the world of gaming and real-time entertainment.

“SCAD Bees develop industry-defining, genre-shaping, award- winning games like Home Is Where the Hearth Is from the moment they step on campus, which is why Bees get hired by the biggest gaming companies in the world,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “Sony, Nintendo, and Activision Blizzard seek out SCAD grads to build and transform the future of the industry. SCAD’s investment in our Bees and next-level technology such as SCAD’s XR stage are unparalleled and rival every major studio globally. SCAD is where gaming giants hire and where innovators take flight.”

Insightful sessions on NFTs in gaming, the gaming metaverse, state-of-the-art advances in virtual production and immersive reality, and creating celestial drone installations for gaming and entertainment are a highlight of this year’s festival programming. Industry leaders and luminaries from 42 Entertainment, Epic Games, and Riot Games are featured guests for this year’s programming, plus a conversation with exceptional SCAD alumni working in all facets of interactive design who will share stories of personal success in their careers.

Excellence in SCAD student work will be presented with a look inside the award-winning game Home Is Where the Hearth Is and an on-demand animation showcase featuring a range of styles and techniques in films produced entirely by students.

Prolific actor, voice artist, and producer Keith David will accept the SCAD GamingFest Icon Award, celebrating his contributions to his illustrious career and extensive voice work in gaming. Distinguished actor, screenwriter, director, and producer David Hayter will be presented with the SCAD GamingFest Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award, honoring his notable entertainment career.