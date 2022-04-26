‘She Keeps Me’ @ Atlanta Film Festival 2022

Erica Orofino’s film ‘She Keeps Me’ is being featured at this year’s Atlanta Film Festival. The film depicts the relationship between two sisters that reaches a dangerous climax in this exploration of family ties, mental illness, and self sacrifice. Check out the teaser trailer here.

‘She Keeps Me’ won Best Canadian Short (2022) at the Pendance film festival in Toronto.It is currently making the rounds in the festival circuit.

More on Erica Orofino: www.ericaorofino.com

Her latest comedy short, titled Hanna Has H*rpes is currently in post-production and explores (and makes fun of,) the misconceptions and stigma surrounding sexually transmitted infections.