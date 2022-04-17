Tax Credits and Filmmaking Trends Focus of Film Columbus GA Event

Business owners and entertainment professionals from Columbus and beyond attended the Film Columbus GA virtual event on Wednesday, April 13th. The event, usually held live, connects entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses.

The meeting was facilitated by VisitColumbusGA and the Columbus Film Commission. “So much in film and entertainment has happened already in 2022,” said Joel Slocumb, Film Commissioner for the Columbus Film Commission. “The insight from Chrissie about the the key role and transferability of tax credits was well received by attendees. Terrell’s discussion of trends and his perspective on filming in Georgia was equally enlightening.”

Listen to the archive here.

The meeting included updates about activity in the region and commentary from our two featured guests:

Chrissie Merrill, founder and Managing Partner of State Tax Incentives, discussed how production companies ranging from major studios to independent producers monetize and use tax credits to complete projects.

Terrell Sandefur talked about current trends within the film industry and how filmmakers are making changes to adapt to new working environments.

Mr. Slocumb went on to say, “We want to thank these two friends of Columbus for sharing so openly with us. We are looking forward to our next event – a live affair in Columbus.”

The date for the next meeting will be announced soon.

Listen to the archive here.