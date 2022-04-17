What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?

The Georgia film office provides a live, ever-changing list of active productions, but it is not necessarily complete because production companies voluntarily inform the Georgia film office of what is happening. They are not obligated to do so. And if a company requests the production stay off the list or use a pseudonym, the film office will oblige.

Some of the productions listed by the film office are not using their actual names. “Echo,” a new Marvel/Disney+ series, is being called “Grasshopper.” “Hot Christmas” is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” A “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special is dubbed “Buzzcut.” And the film “Ghosted” starring Chris Evans is being fake named “Carousel.” See more at AJC.