Atlanta-Based Treehouse Studios Owner Featured in HGTV’S ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What’

During the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Kelly Kline and her wife Symantha Reenders restored and re-imagined a 1970 Scotty Serro camper and turned it into a cozy, farm-style mobile bar, now known and available for bookings as Treehouse Tap. This process became the team’s new passion, and to up the ante, Kline and Reenders have now partnered with the new HGTV series, Lil Jon Wants To Do What? To renovate a 30-foot, three-room, Alma Travel Trailer from 1952 and turn it into a luxury suite on wheels.

“Who wouldn’t want to work with Lil Jon? He’s a larger-than-life icon in the music industry, and now he’s channeling that creativity in so many other ways,” Kline said. “He brought a lot of great ideas to the table on our project. He’s traveled all over the world, he’s been in tricked out tour buses, he’s been to amazing hotels and nightclubs, so he was constantly drawing on those experiences and applying them to the renovation and design of the Alma.”

“Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” stars Lil Jon, the GRAMMY Award®-winning producer, rapper and DJ turned out-of-the box home renovator, alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon. Together they help skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.

The HGTV opportunity fit perfectly with Kline’s vision for her new company, Vintage Ventures. Kline is excited for the company launch of the new vehicle rental division of Treehouse Studios, expanding the well-known Treehouse Studios rental spaces to include classic vehicles with nostalgia and personality.

“Our goal with Vintage Ventures is to share our love of this bygone era with people in the production and event world. We love, love, love vintage campers! The look of them, the way the spaces were so thoughtfully laid out and designed – just the style and design of that era is so fantastic. So for us, the process of taking something from 40 or 50 years ago and bringing it back to life or re-imagining how the space can be used, is completely gratifying!”

Kline’s Alma trailer project will be featured in Episode 5 of “Lil Jon Wants To Do What,” slated to air May 30 at 10 pm on HGTV and Discovery+. The show debuted its first episode on May 2 and will air a new episode each Monday at 10 pm.

Beginning in mid-June, the Alma will be available for daily rental as a talent trailer, green room, or private lounge space.

“The Alma is a resto-mod in the best way possible,” Kline said. “We completely restored the exterior to what it would have looked like in the 1950s. Meanwhile, the interior has all the modern amenities you expect from a high end hotel room. It’s a truly unique space that people will be talking about long after they experience it.”

One of Kline’s favorite parts of the new and improved Alma is the outdoor kitchen.

“(It’s) very impressive and was a completely custom build, with top-of-the-line appliances by a company named K.A.M.P. Drawers. The sleek design and smart use of space is pretty mind blowing. Everyone loves a good grilling station, and this one is first class!”

