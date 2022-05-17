Columbus Entertainment 100 Slated for June 22nd

The Columbus Entertainment 100 event, presented by Georgia Entertainment News and the Columbus Film Commission is set for June 22nd. The evening affair will host the who’s who of entertainment including directors, producers and studio executives. Local and statewide political leaders will be honored and recognized at the event acknowledging their role in creating a business friendly environment for filmmakers.

“After the successful event held in 2019, but then skipping the past two years due to the pandemic, we are all very excited to have this event again in Columbus,” says Peter Bowden, President and CEO of Visit Columbus. “It gives us the opportunity to showcase our unique location for filmmakers, engage with local businesses that serve the entertainment industry and mingle with entertainment executives from around the state and beyond.”

“Georgia is clearly booming with music, gaming, movie projects and developments right now and Columbus is right in the mix of it all,” says Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “We are proud to partner with Peter and his team at the Columbus Film Commission to host this event. It will be our first fully live event since 2019.”

“The Columbus Film Commission has been heavily engaged already with producers and directors despite the pandemic, but now we are ready to gather again in a live setting to share Columbus in person,” says Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “We are excited to partner with Georgia Entertainment on this exclusive event.”

The purpose of this invite-only event is to create a learning atmosphere to share more about Columbus while networking without distractions that often occur at open invitation type programs.

More details will be shared shortly. For more information about supporting this event and/or to receive an invitation, please contact us here or email Randy Davidson – randy@georgiaentertainmentnews.com.