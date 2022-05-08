CSU Students help bring renowned writer’s journey and career back to life via film

World renowned writer Carson McCullers called Columbus, Georgia home and now Columbus State University students are bringing the story of her life and work to the big screen.

McCullers was born in Columbus, attended Wynnton Elementary and graduated from Columbus High.

She then went on to New York where she would become a world famous writer known for her novels mainly, but also for her plays, poems and essays.

CSU students have been tasked with the challenge of bringing McCullers journey and work back to life.

In a Collaborative project The CSU Theater and Film programs are partnering with the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians to create a film about her life, career and internationally acclaimed work.

An experience that CSU Professor and Director of the Center, Nick Norwood explained is valuable to the students in more ways than one. See more here.