Direct Flights Between Savannah and Los Angeles start this summer

Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, announced that it is launching 5 new routes this summer from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

5 NEW NONSTOP DESTINATIONS

SAV to BDL (Hartford, CT) Mon, Wed, Fri, and Mon, beginning June 3, fares starting at $49* one way.

SAV to PVD (Providence, RI) Fri and Mon, beginning June 3, fares starting at $59* one way. Summer seasonal route.

SAV to CMH (Columbus, OH) Wed and Sat, beginning June 4, fares starting at $49*. Summer seasonal route.

SAV to ORF (Norfolk, VA) Fri and Mon, starting July 1, fares starting at $49* one way. Summer seasonal route.

SAV to LAX (Los Angeles, CA) Fri and Mon, starting July 1, fares starting at $99* one way. Seasonal route.

Service to the Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island areas provides direct access to southern New England and all it has to offer, and offering service to Columbus, Ohio (CMH) gives SAV another option to one of SAV’s largest markets in terms of passenger demand. Norfolk will be the first nonstop link from Savannah/Hilton Head to the State of Virginia. And finally, securing a nonstop west coast destination has been a top priority for SAV’s air service development staff for years. The service to Los Angeles, California (LAX) is a key accomplishment for SAV and the region since it is Savannah and Hilton Head’s number one unserved market.

“The Savannah Airport Commission greatly appreciates Breeze Airways’ decision to add SAV to their route structure. Adding these five cities to our list of nonstop markets is very significant for us and the region we serve,” said Steve Green, Chairman Savannah Airport Commission. “Service to LAX has been a top priority of ours for several years now and will be a tremendous boost to our film and TV production industries by simplifying travel to and from the West Coast.”

“We appreciate all the effort and support we received from our air service partners at the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Chamber of Commerce, Visit Savannah, SEDA, and the State of Georgia,” said Airport Commission Executive Director, Gregory B. Kelly. “This is a major win for Savannah/Hilton Head International and the region, and we will make sure it is a top priority of ours to help ensure this new service succeeds and grows. We look forward to working with our new partners at Breeze to help ensure these new routes prove to be very successful.”

“We are extremely grateful that Breeze Airways has chosen Savannah as a strategic destination for their expansion,” said Joe Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah. “We are excited about the opportunity to reach prospective leisure travelers and potential convention groups from cities that we could not always reach in the past.”

“SEDA is excited to assist our award-winning airport as we all work to bring in more air service to our region. As more and more companies are looking to relocate out of Southern California to the Southeastern US, there is certainly a business case to be made for investing in direct service between Savannah and Los Angeles,” said Trip Tollison President and CEO of SEDA. “The entertainment production industry alone will find incredible value in what Breeze Airways will provide for many cast and crew who are constantly going back and forth. We are thankful for Breeze’s investment in our region, and we look forward to a strong partnership going forward.”

Low Fares and Earned Credit With Each Flight – And No Change or Cancellation Fees

Breeze’s low fares start at just $39 and there are no change or cancellation fees. Guests earn credit called “BreezePoints” on all purchases that can be used towards future flights or other ancillary products such as bags and seat assignments. Guests can change or cancel a flight up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure without penalty. Unused funds from changes and cancellations are automatically saved in the Guest’s Breeze account and do not expire for 24 months.

Guests may select a seat assignment and add bags to their reservation for an additional cost. Prices to check bags online are a flat rate of $29 each way, for up to three bags, while carry-on bags are $25 each way. Guests are encouraged to check bags online. It costs $50 for baggage fees if paid at the airport ticket counter.

Seat assignments start from $10 for Standard Economy, $20 for Extra Legroom, and $30 for First Class, but Family Seating is free for families traveling with children 12 and under. If no seat is selected, one will be assigned at no cost during check-in. The charge to travel with a pet in the cabin is $75.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze Airways app.