Free Passes to Great College Esports Event May 7-8

Thanks to Skillshot Media for hosting us earlier this month. They have offered GGDA members free passes to the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup May 7-8 ! We will be making this our May GGDA meeting and hope to see you there. Go to https://collegiatesmg.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/5?es=vcefugqg8ihbuff5l543t5dl5k and use the code “SkillshotGGDACECC” at checkout to get your free ticket.



“The best collegiate esports teams will gather at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to participate in the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup Presented By EsportsU in partnership with Skillshot and the Atlanta Hawks.

The all-inclusive collegiate esports celebration brings collegiate esports athletes from across the United States to battle in multiple game titles for the chance to be crowned winner of the Commissioners Cup.

Competing teams have participated in tournaments during the regular season at regional events and through established esports conferences and programs.

Over three days, close to 300 of the nation’s best esports athletes will vie for this prestigious award.” There are only a limited number available, so get yours now.