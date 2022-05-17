Georgia Chamber Announces Honor for Trilith Studios, a Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition Founding Member

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Fayetteville’s very own Trilith Studios, which is a founding member of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, an affiliate of the Georgia Chamber, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the 2022 Jeana Stanley Award. The award, named in honor of Hearst Vice President of Finance Jeana Stanley, who passed away in June 2020, recognizes a media company that has made a significant contribution to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace.

The Media Financial Management Association, which was founded in 1961 to provide nationwide professional development for finance executives in the media industry, will present the award to Trilith Studios at the association’s annual conference on May 25th. “Trilith Studios” focus on employee development, leading with empathy, and building a diverse culture of inclusivity and accountability really impressed us,” said Joseph J. Annotti, President and CEO of Media Financial Management Association. “Under the leadership of Zelda Hyde, Head of Talent Experiences, Trilith Studios is setting a high bar fitting to be recognized by the Jeana Stanley Award.”

Stanley joined the corporate finance team of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information, and services company, as Vice President in August 2018, where she was responsible for overseeing internal audit and employee benefit functions. Stanley served as Vice President of Finance for Hearst Television for almost eight years, working closely with Hearst Television’s corporate leadership and station management to provide operational and accounting expertise. During her time at Hearst, Stanley was a scout for HearstLab, a group of women executives at Hearst that contribute their subject matter expertise and mentor HearstLab portfolio companies. She was also a member of the Media Financial Management Association board of directors and served as its treasurer.

“We are honored to be recognized by our colleagues in media, and to become a part of the legacy of Jeana Stanley’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Zelda Hyde, Head of Talent Experiences for Trilith Studios. “This award serves to further inspire our team toward achieving our goal of becoming a richly diverse and perfectly inclusive place, one that truly benefits from the range of similarities and differences of every individual, and a place that provides fair opportunities for everyone based on their individual needs – an aspiration we know will only be achieved through everyday action combined with constant accountability.”

“The team at Trilith continues to set the standard for studio operations not just here in Georgia but globally,” said Kelsey Moore, Executive Director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. “We’re proud to announce this significant award and appreciate their leadership within the coalition.”

Trilith Studios is one of the largest purpose-built movie studios in North America with an emphasis on world-class facilities, state-of-the-art technology, and the creation of premium content. It is home to blockbuster films and streaming shows like Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, and independent shows like Moon & Me. More than just studio facilities, Trilith is a creative hub where makers live, create, and inspire the world with great stories. The Town at Trilith, which sits adjacent to the Studios, is a hand-crafted community tailor-made for storytellers, makers, and entrepreneurs, featuring carefully curated shops and chef-driven restaurants to artfully designed single and multi-family homes surrounded by purposeful placement of greenspace. Trilith also invests in content companies and in the local community with the goal of becoming a diverse and sustainable community of storytellers.

The award will be presented at the Media Finance Focus Annual Conference in Tampa, FL on Wednesday, May 25. Zelda Hyde, Head of Talent Experiences, will be in attendance to accept the award on behalf of Trilith Studios.