Georgia Chamber Announces State Legislative Endorsements for the 2022 Primary Election

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced its slate of legislative endorsements for the 2022 Primary Election. As the premiere statewide business advocacy organization, the Chamber not only engages in public policy matters, but it also engages politically to ensure candidates for office remain focused on building a better state for business. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. Legislative incumbents are largely considered based on their voting record with the business community, whereas candidates for open seats actively seek the organization’s endorsement by completing a candidate questionnaire on issues of importance to businesses statewide. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that the following list of both legislative incumbents and candidates for open seats will make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation in Georgia.

“The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and our statewide membership appreciate these candidates’ commitment to bolstering the economic vitality of our state. We know there is a clear choice in who will champion pro-growth policies in Georgia,” said David Raynor, Georgia Chamber Chief Public Affairs Officer. “The Georgia Chamber is proud to endorse these pro-business candidates and looks forward to a great working relationship if elected.”

The Georgia Chamber’s endorsed candidates for the 2022 Primary Election include:

Chamber-Endorsed Incumbents

Senator Emanuel Jones – SD 10

Senator Brian Strickland – SD 17

Senator John Kennedy – SD 18

Senator Kay Kirkpatrick – SD 32

Senator Michael “Doc” Rhett – SD 33

Senator Frank Ginn – SD 47

Senator Gloria Butler – SD 55

Representative Mike Cameron – HD 1

Representative Steve Tarvin – HD 2

Representative Kasey Carpenter – HD 4

Representative Will Wade – HD 9

Representative Eddie Lumsden – HD 12

Representative Katie Dempsey – HD 13

Representative Mandi Ballinger – HD 23

Representative Emory Dunahoo, Jr. – HD 31

Representative Alan Powell – HD 33

Representative Sharon Cooper – HD 45

Representative Charles “Chuck” Martin – HD 49

Representative Mesha Mainor – HD 56

Representative Debra Bazemore – HD 69

Representative Lynn Smith – HD 70

Representative Karen Mathiak – HD 74

Representative Mike Glanton – HD 75

Representative Karla Drenner – HD 85

Representative Billy Mitchell – HD 88

Representative Doreen Carter – HD 93

Representative Bonnie Rich – HD 100

Representative Shelly Hutchinson – HD 107

Representative Brian Prince – HD 132

Representative Beth Camp – HD 135

Representative David Jenkins – HD 136

Representative Dale Washburn – HD 144

Representative Mike Cheokas – HD 151

Representative Carl Gilliard – HD 162

Representative Al Williams – HD 168

Representative John LaHood – HD 175

Representative Steven Meeks – HD 178

Representative Steven Sainz – HD 180

Chamber-Endorsed Open Seats

Danny Rampey – HD 119

Lehman Franklin – HD 160

Derek Mallow – SD 2

Mike Hodges – SD 3

Liz Hausmann – SD 14

Rick Jeffares – SD 25

Scott Johnson – SD 37

The primary election will take place Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Georgia Chamber is a nonpartisan organization that is dedicated to working with elected officials to ensure a future of economic growth for Georgia businesses, workers, and families. To locate your polling place or view your voter status, visit https://www.sos.ga.gov/how-to-guide/how-guide-voting.